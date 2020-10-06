Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to report sales of $13.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.57 million to $14.32 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $57.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.62 million to $58.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.29. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.