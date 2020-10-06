Zacks: Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.41 Million

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $697.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.81 million and the highest is $704.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $551.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.79. 1,100,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,549. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

