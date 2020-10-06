Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $150,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $770,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.22 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%.

VBLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 92,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,321. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

