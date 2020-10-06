Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce $200.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $205.29 million. Yelp reported sales of $262.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $842.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.99 million to $871.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $934.95 million, with estimates ranging from $874.84 million to $986.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 15,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,468. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 806.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

