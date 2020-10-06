Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $132.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.55 million. Zscaler reported sales of $93.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $588.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $593.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $759.74 million, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $787.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,130,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,279 shares of company stock worth $36,089,598 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 26.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $2,804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 269.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,185. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.27 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

