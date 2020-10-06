Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

