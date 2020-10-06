Zacks Investment Research Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $333.72 million, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in City Office REIT by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in City Office REIT by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in City Office REIT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.