Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Sell

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.00. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.48. Eisai has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

