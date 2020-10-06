Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.86.

NYSE:FICO traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.72. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock valued at $37,014,193 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Management increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 19,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,581,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

