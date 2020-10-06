Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRWSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

