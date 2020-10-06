Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Sell

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of AIMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. 87,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.