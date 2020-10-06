Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,119,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

