Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIN. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. 366,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,345. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $216,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.