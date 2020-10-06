Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.