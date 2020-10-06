Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,133,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 513,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $13,982,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

