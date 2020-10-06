Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Shares of SPKKY opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

