Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) to “Buy”

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company. The Company develops technology and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its product pipeline includes CRS-207, ADU-623, ADU-214, ADU-741, CDN and STINGVAX which are in different clinical trial. Aduro Biotech, Inc. is based in BERKELEY, United States. “

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of ADRO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 171,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,233. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $77,629.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at $667,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,246 shares of company stock valued at $112,918. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.