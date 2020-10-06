Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ASE Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

ASX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 891,723.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,930 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 448,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

