Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

