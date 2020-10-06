Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to “Buy”

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. 330,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 529,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 271,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 178,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,528,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,096,000 after acquiring an additional 148,743 shares during the period.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

