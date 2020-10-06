Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE CNNE opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Cannae has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after purchasing an additional 895,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cannae by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,793,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 134,798 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth about $72,639,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 126.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,823,000 after purchasing an additional 744,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

