Zano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,585.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $6,585.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,352,566 coins and its circulating supply is 10,323,066 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.