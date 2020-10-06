ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.98

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 17541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

