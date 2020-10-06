ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZEAL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

