Zeepin Achieves Market Cap of $200,117.35 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $200,117.35 and approximately $72.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00261521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.01497025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

