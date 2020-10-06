Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $250,205.00 and $5.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00265202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.01517718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00163040 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

