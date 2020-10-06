Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Zel has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00576567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048716 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,636,675 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

