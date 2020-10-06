Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0275

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00622984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050205 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000764 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,610,350 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

