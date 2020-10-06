Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider John Geschke Sells 5,500 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $563,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,082.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $504,130.00.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,976. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Zendesk by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after acquiring an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $42,854,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

