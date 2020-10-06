ZEON Network (ZEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00266556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01513138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.