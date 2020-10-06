Zippie Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,567.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $126,454.29 and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.01512986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00162751 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.