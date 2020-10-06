ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 9.3%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.41. 117,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 157,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

