$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.08). Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. 594,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,065. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

