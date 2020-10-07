-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.02). ChampionX reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,195. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,920,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

