$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.35. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

BBBY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 449,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,266,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after acquiring an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

