$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ECOL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 10,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in US Ecology by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

