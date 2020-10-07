-$0.32 EPS Expected for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Axovant Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXGT. ValuEngine downgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 482,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,904. The company has a market capitalization of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

