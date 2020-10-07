$0.41 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

GGG stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 14,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,796.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $243,311.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

