$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.88. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 237.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 37.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 212.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

