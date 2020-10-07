$0.48 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 528,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,090,676. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 18.0% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 170,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $272,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

