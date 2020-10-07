$0.54 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares in the company, valued at $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,785 shares of company stock worth $30,233.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 455,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,507. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

