$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 45,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,841. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

