$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.81. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. 71,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

