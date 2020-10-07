-$0.64 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.