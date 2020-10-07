$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE CL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 43,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

