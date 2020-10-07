$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 146.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 16,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

