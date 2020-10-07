$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.88. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,404. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

