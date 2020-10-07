$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.92. Comerica posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 50,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,869. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Comerica by 461.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after buying an additional 563,897 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,684,000 after buying an additional 467,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

