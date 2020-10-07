$0.84 EPS Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Coherent reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Group raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

