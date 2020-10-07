$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. 18,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

